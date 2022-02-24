OPEN APP
Home / News / Russian invasion of Ukraine in pictures and videos
Russia on Thursday launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two. Russian President Vladimir Putin says his aim is to demilitarise and 'denazify' Ukraine.

Putin issued a statement saying, “To anyone who would consider interfering from the outside: if you do, you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history. All relevant decisions have been taken. I hope you hear me."

Russian attacks have now been reported in all parts of Ukraine.
Following this, multiple blasts were reported from Ukraine. Pictures and videos of missiles, blasts and sirens in Ukraine have also taken over social media.

 

A religious woman holds a cross as she prays on Independence square in Kyiv.
A religious woman holds a cross as she prays on Independence square in Kyiv. (AFP)
This CCTV image released on February 24, 2022 by the Ukrainian Border Guard Committee shows Russian military equipment crossing Crimea border checkpoint.
This CCTV image released on February 24, 2022 by the Ukrainian Border Guard Committee shows Russian military equipment crossing Crimea border checkpoint. (AFP)
Smoke rise from an air defense base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine.
Smoke rise from an air defense base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine. (AP)

Ukrainians leave Kyiv after Russian forces began military operations in Ukraine today.

Cars drive towards the exit of the city after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv.
Cars drive towards the exit of the city after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv. (REUTERS)
