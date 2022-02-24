Russia on Thursday launched an all-out invasio n of Ukraine by land, air and sea, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two. Russian President Vladimir Putin says his aim is to demilitarise and 'denazify' Ukraine.

Putin issued a statement saying, “To anyone who would consider interfering from the outside: if you do, you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history. All relevant decisions have been taken. I hope you hear me."

View Full Image Russian attacks have now been reported in all parts of Ukraine.

Following this, multiple blasts were reported from Ukraine. Pictures and videos of missiles, blasts and sirens in Ukraine have also taken over social media.

View Full Image A religious woman holds a cross as she prays on Independence square in Kyiv. (AFP)

View Full Image This CCTV image released on February 24, 2022 by the Ukrainian Border Guard Committee shows Russian military equipment crossing Crimea border checkpoint. (AFP)

View Full Image Smoke rise from an air defense base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine. (AP)

Ukrainians leave Kyiv after Russian forces began military operations in Ukraine today.

View Full Image Cars drive towards the exit of the city after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv. (REUTERS)

Ukrainian military tank and armored vehicles were seen parked on the street in Mariupol, a port town which is less than 12 miles from the nearest trenches in the eastern Donbass region https://t.co/gKOxhAzPJC pic.twitter.com/LCW9dbRnO0 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 24, 2022

