1 min read.Updated: 24 Feb 2022, 03:21 PM ISTLivemint
Russia-Ukraine crisis: Ukranians make a beeline for ATMs as panic sets in after Russia invades the country. Many are also seen stocking up on groceries and essentials in panic
Russia on Thursday launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two. Russian President Vladimir Putin says his aim is to demilitarise and 'denazify' Ukraine.
Putin issued a statement saying, “To anyone who would consider interfering from the outside: if you do, you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history. All relevant decisions have been taken. I hope you hear me."