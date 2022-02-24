Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / Russian invasion of Ukraine in pictures and videos

Russian invasion of Ukraine in pictures and videos

People stand next to fragments of military equipment on the street in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Kharkiv in Ukraine, Thursday.
1 min read . 03:21 PM IST Livemint

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis: Ukranians make a beeline for ATMs as panic sets in after Russia invades the country. Many are also seen stocking up on groceries and essentials in panic

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Russia on Thursday launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two. Russian President Vladimir Putin says his aim is to demilitarise and 'denazify' Ukraine.

Russia on Thursday launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two. Russian President Vladimir Putin says his aim is to demilitarise and 'denazify' Ukraine.

Putin issued a statement saying, “To anyone who would consider interfering from the outside: if you do, you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history. All relevant decisions have been taken. I hope you hear me."

Putin issued a statement saying, “To anyone who would consider interfering from the outside: if you do, you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history. All relevant decisions have been taken. I hope you hear me."

View Full Image
Russian attacks have now been reported in all parts of Ukraine.
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Russian attacks have now been reported in all parts of Ukraine.
Click on the image to enlarge

Following this, multiple blasts were reported from Ukraine. Pictures and videos of missiles, blasts and sirens in Ukraine have also taken over social media.

Following this, multiple blasts were reported from Ukraine. Pictures and videos of missiles, blasts and sirens in Ukraine have also taken over social media.

 

 

View Full Image
A religious woman holds a cross as she prays on Independence square in Kyiv.
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
A religious woman holds a cross as she prays on Independence square in Kyiv.
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
This CCTV image released on February 24, 2022 by the Ukrainian Border Guard Committee shows Russian military equipment crossing Crimea border checkpoint.
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
This CCTV image released on February 24, 2022 by the Ukrainian Border Guard Committee shows Russian military equipment crossing Crimea border checkpoint.
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Smoke rise from an air defense base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine.
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Smoke rise from an air defense base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine.
Click on the image to enlarge

Ukrainians leave Kyiv after Russian forces began military operations in Ukraine today.

Ukrainians leave Kyiv after Russian forces began military operations in Ukraine today.

View Full Image
Cars drive towards the exit of the city after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv.
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Cars drive towards the exit of the city after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv.
Click on the image to enlarge

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!