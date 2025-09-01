Russian oil discounts likely to continue at current levels post new price cap implementation
Summary
Although the import of Russian oil has somewhat declined amid shrinking discounts compared to the highs of 2022 and geopolitical volatility, Russia remains India's top supplier.
India's oil refiners are expected to benefit from discounts on Russian oil even after a new price cap imposed by the European Union (EU) takes effect next month, three people in the know of the developments said.
