India's oil refiners are expected to benefit from discounts on Russian oil even after a new price cap imposed by the European Union (EU) takes effect next month, three people in the know of the developments said.

The discounts are expected to remain at the current levels of around $3 per barrel. In July, the EU capped prices of Russian oil at $47.6 per barrel effective 3 September, 15% below $60 per barrel implemented since December 2022.

"The discounts are likely to continue in September too as the new price cap kick in. After US pressure to discontinue purchase of Russian oil, discounts somewhat increased to around $3 per barrel," said one of the two people mentioned above.

The EU's 19 July statement announcing new measures against Russia said: “The EU is curtailing Russia’s energy revenues through a number of different measures. The EU is lowering the price cap for crude oil from $60 to $47.6 per barrel, to align it with current global oil prices and is introducing an automatic and dynamic mechanism to modify the oil price cap and ensure that this price cap is effective. Oil exports still represent one third of the Russian government’s revenues."

Queries sent to Indian Oil Corp., Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd and Russian-state owned oil producer Rosneft remained unanswered.

India has continued to purchase Russian oil despite US pressure. Russia emerged as the top crude supplier to India in FY22. Although the import of Russian oil has somewhat declined amid shrinking discounts compared to the highs of 2022 and geopolitical volatility, Russia remains India's top supplier.

India imported oil worth $16.18 billion from Russia during April-July FY26, lower than $19.46 billion in the same period of last fiscal, commerce ministry data showed. The share of Russian oil in value terms currently stands at nearly 32%, compared to 38% of India's overall import basket a year ago.

Stakeholders also expect the volume of Russian supplies to remain unimpacted by the new price cap and sanctions of more 'shadow fleets' by the EU. A trader on condition of anonymity said that with price caps coming in, informal trading also gains momentum, and the volumes are not impacted.

"When the price cap of $60 was imposed, shadow fleets increased dramatically. The network has grown since. Once the cargo changes hands to formal traders, it enters the formal business. We may see an increase in these fleets," the trader said.

A shadow fleet is a clandestine network of ships, often old and poorly maintained, used to transport oil surreptitiously, evading international sanctions, price caps, and oversight.

Although the price is capped, Russian oil has not been sanctioned, as in the case of Venezuela and Iran.

"When the $60 price cap was imposed in 2022, discounts were offered by Russian suppliers; so, a similar trend may be expected now on the oil price. Further, higher prices can be adjusted in insurance and freight which are outside the ambit of the price cap," said Prashant Vasisht, senior vice president and co-group head, corporate ratings, Icra Ltd.

In December 2022, Brent crude oil prices were around $78-80 per barrel. On a landed basis, at that time, discounts were $8-9 per barrel for India. Brent is currently trading around $67 per barrel.

An official said, "It is worth considering why the West has chosen not to bring Russian oil under sanctions. ‎India has refrained from purchasing LNG and LPG from any of the sanctioned projects from Russia." The official further said that no crude oil purchased from Russia by India has been exported at higher prices as alleged by US officials.

Another official with a state-run PSU noted that India uses clean fleets to import Russian crude oil, and EU sanctions on some fleets would also not impact supplies.

The US has attempted to pressure India to stop Russian oil purchases. It has imposed 25% additional tariff over and above the previously announced 25% over India importing cheap Russian oil and “profiteering" from the discounted prices.

India has maintained that its decisions on energy supplies would depend on demand requirements and energy security.

On 20 August, Russia's deputy trade representative to India, Evgeniy Griva told reporters had said that Russia offers India a discount of about 5%.

"There is some mechanism on how to supply crude oil (to India). Now we can't discuss it... there is a very special mechanism," Griva said, adding that Russia typically offers about 5% discount to Indian buyers," Griva had said.