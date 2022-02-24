Russian President Vladimir Putin made an early morning call to his Belarusian counterpart informing him that Moscow was launching a military operation on Ukraine , Alexander Lukashenko's office said.

"Around 5 am (0200 GMT) today there was a telephone conversation between the presidents of Belarus and Russia," Lukashenko's office said, news agency AFP reported. "During the call, Vladimir Putin informed his Belarusian colleague about the situation on the border with Ukraine and in Donbas,"

"I have made the decision of a military operation," Putin said in a surprise television announcement that triggered immediate condemnation from US President Joe Biden and other Western leaders and sent global financial markets into turmoil.

World leaders swiftly condemned Russia's military attack on Ukraine on Thursday, with Western capitals pledging new sanctions on Moscow and the UN chief demanding the conflict "stop now."

Moscow's Stock Exchange said it was "suspending" trading Thursday, hours after President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning of a special military operation in Ukraine.

"Trading on all markets has been suspended. A resumption will be announced later," it said in a statement on its website.

The Saint Petersburg Stock Exchange also said it was stopping trading.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.