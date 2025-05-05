Putin dials PM Modi, assures Russia's full support: ‘Perpetrators of Pahalgam terror attack must be brought to justice’

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Monday, spoke to PM Modi and strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, stated the MEA. On a call with PM Modi, President Putin conveyed Russia's full support to India's fight against terrorism.

As per the MEA, President Putin said that perpetrators of Pahalgam terror attack and their supporters must be brought to justice.

Putin assures ‘full support to India’ MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “President Putin offered his deepest condolences for the loss of innocent lives and assured full support to India in its fight against terrorism. He emphasised that the perpetrators of the heinous attack and their supporters must be brought to justice.”

Putin's conversation with PM Modi comes after Modi recently skipped his visit to Russia, amid escalating tensions with Pakistan, which continues to feel the jitters for the brutal Pahalgam attack.

During their call, Vladimir Putin and PM Modi discussed ways to strengthen the close ties between India and Russia. PM Modi also wished Putin a happy 80th anniversary of Victory Day and invited him to visit India later this year for the Annual Summit, stated MEA spokesperson.

Putin accepts PM Modi's invitation to visit India Russian President Vladimir Putin also accepted an invitation from PM Narendra Modi, the Kremlin confirmed.

Putin and Modi emphasised during the call which took place on Monday that relations between Russia and India were not affected by external influence and continue to develop dynamically.

Pahalgam attacks The April 22 attack in Pahalgam, a picturesque tourist destination often referred to as "mini Switzerland," was the deadliest in Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama bombing.