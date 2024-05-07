Russian President Vladimir Putin officially begins his 5th term today as the nation eyes ‘a new world’
Russian President Vladimir Putin was inaugurated for a fifth term on Tuesday, May 7, after winning his largest-ever election victory in March in a vote.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has shut down domestic dissent and ramped up confrontation with the West over nearly a quarter century in power, officially begins his fifth term on Tuesday.
