Russian President, Vladimir Putin, on Friday announced that he would aim to stay in the Kremlin for at least another six years as head of the world's biggest nuclear power, reported Reuters .

Putin amid guarded protection at an event held at Grand Kremlin Palace to mark the bravery of soldiers in Ukraine, pinned gold star "Hero of Russia" medals on the lapels of soldiers. The gathering witnessed a number of men and mothers of soldiers who sacrificed their life for the nation. Putin said, "Today, under the arches of the Georgievsky Hall of the Kremlin, which embodies the greatness of Russia's military glory, we honour the heroes of our Fatherland."

A lieutenant colonel born in Soviet-era Ukraine who represents Russia, Artyom Zhoga, said, "You are our president, we are your team. We need you. Russia needs you." Putin thanked him in response.

Putin declared that he will run for the post of president in the next elections. He said, "I will not hide that I have had different thoughts at different times but it is now time to make a decision. I will run for the post of president." He added, “I am convinced that together we will definitely achieve all our goals."

Mother of a fallen soldier, Sapizhat Mazayeva, said that Putin's work needed to be continued. A former Kremlin adviser, Sergei Markov said, "Putin is going to the polls as a military leader of a country at war." He added, "This is exactly what the choice of the place of Putin's statement says: at the request of officers, heroes of Russia, heroes of the war in Donbas," reported Reuters.

Ukraine says it will not rest until every enemy soldier is ejected, though Kyiv's counteroffensive this year has failed to pierce Russian lines.

Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said the announcement was spontaneous and denied the allegations that scene had been pre-prepared and said, “He was asked a question and he answered it. Well, yes, it's completely spontaneous." Earlier, he said that he hoped very much Putin would run. Peskov further added, "He reacted to the appeals of heroic people, so yes, it was a reaction to the appeal of people."

Peskov mentioned that significanct changes, ‘tectonic shifts' have taken place under Putin's regime and said, "Russia is very determined to defend its interests."

The scenario in which the announcement was made indicates Kremlin's views of domestic politics suggested political analysts. Founder of the R.Politik consultancy, Tatiana Stanovaya said, "The TV puts it in context: a modest Putin, occupied with real affairs," reported Reuters.

Russia annexed a fifth of Ukraine including Crimea but does not exercise control over Donbas which consists of Donetsk and Luhansk provinces under Putin's rule. According to some polls Putin has support of 80% of the Russian population.

(With inputs from Reuters)

