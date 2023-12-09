Russian President Vladimir Putin to run for elections, 'as a military leader of a country at war’
Russian President Vladimir Putin admits to contest for Presidential elections and to retain power for fifth term in a country at war. He said that he would like to remain in power for the next 6 years.
Russian President, Vladimir Putin, on Friday announced that he would aim to stay in the Kremlin for at least another six years as head of the world's biggest nuclear power, reported Reuters.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message