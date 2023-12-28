Many high-profile celebrities in Russia are finding themselves in trouble after videos of their “almost-naked" party in a Moscow nightclub went viral on social media platforms. The explicit nature of the party created a furore on the internet with pro-war citizens questioning the timing as thousands of Russian soldiers are fighting in Ukraine. The backlash reached the highest levels in the Russian government with President Vladimir Putin expressing his displeasure over the party.

Organized by Instagram influencer Anastasia Ivleeva, the “almost-naked" party was attended by many celebrities in Russia. The party began a “canceling" spree for the stars who found their concerts canceled and advertising contracts terminated. Apart from the legal action they are about to face, the celebrities are up for a big hit to their careers.

Russia's popular rapper Nikolai Vasilyev, who wore just a single sock to the party was sentenced to 15 days in prison for the propaganda of "non-traditional sexual relations." The rapper was also fined with fined 200,000 roubles ($2,182), as per Reuters.

"To hold such events at a time when our guys are dying in the (Ukrainian) special military operation and many children are losing their fathers is cynical," said Yekaterina Mizulina, director of Russia's League for a Safe Internet, a body founded with the authorities support.

1 billion rubbles for “moral suffering"

Amid the backlash, Anastasia Ivleeva also released a couple of videos apologizing to the people of Russia, but no one seems to care much as a group of individuals is suing her for damages worth 1 billion roubles ($10.9 million) for “moral suffering."

The Kremlin was particularly angry as Vladimir Putin is looking to start a fresh tenure from March in a conservative and anti-liberal direction. The Russian President has recently pushed an increasingly conservative social agenda as he urged families to have eight or more children. The country's administration is also adopting an anti-LGBTQ agenda with the Supreme Court terming them as “extremist" in its verdict.

