Russian rapper sentenced to 15-day prison after backlash over ‘almost-naked’ party; Vladimir Putin reacts
The explicit nature of the party created a furore on the internet with pro-war citizens questioning the timing as thousands of Russian soldiers are fighting in Ukraine
Many high-profile celebrities in Russia are finding themselves in trouble after videos of their “almost-naked" party in a Moscow nightclub went viral on social media platforms. The explicit nature of the party created a furore on the internet with pro-war citizens questioning the timing as thousands of Russian soldiers are fighting in Ukraine. The backlash reached the highest levels in the Russian government with President Vladimir Putin expressing his displeasure over the party.