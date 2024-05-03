Russian troops enter Niger air base housing US military amid bitterness over Ukraine conflict; details here
Russian military personnel entered air base in Niger that is hosting US troops after junta's decision to expel US forces from the country. Russia's move puts US and Russian troops in close proximity amid acrimonious relations over Ukraine conflict.
Russian military personnel have entered an air base in Niger that is hosting U.S. troops, a senior U.S. defense official told Reuters, a move that follows a decision by Niger's junta to expel U.S. forces from the country.
