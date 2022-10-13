Russian war tank drives over clearly-visible landmines, blown to pieces: Watch

Russian war tank drives over clearly-visible landmines, blown to pieces: Watch2 min read . 05:56 PM IST
- As the Russian war tank inched closer to the landmines, they exploded, ripping the tank into pieces
A viral video has shown that a Russian armoured tank drove through clearly-visible landmines and blown to pieces. The aerial footage showed that an MT-LB vehicle slowly inching toward the scattered TM-62 anti-tank mines. The mines were lined across a road in Ukraine.
The Russian war tank moved closer to the landmines as if it didn’t see them. As it touched one of the explosive devices, the tank exploded into pieces.
The tank driver, who escaped the explosion, is seen sitting closer to the burning tank, in utter shock. The driver is then seen picking up his belongings and walking away.
Meanwhile, a Russian Security Council official has warned that if Ukraine is admitted into the US-led North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) military alliance, then the conflict in Ukraine would be guaranteed to escalate into World War III.
Just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin formally proclaimed the annexation of up to 18 per cent of Ukraine on 30 September, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a surprise bid for fast-track membership of the NATO.
Full NATO membership for Ukraine is far off because all the alliance's 30 members would have to give their consent.
"Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation to World War Three," Alexander Venediktov, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, was quoted as saying by TASS.
"The suicidal nature of such a step is understood by NATO members themselves," he said.
Alexander Venediktov also said that Ukrainian President Zelensky’s call for preventive strikes against Russia was “dangerous". He also cautioned that nuclear war would have catastrophic consequences for the world.
"We must remember: a nuclear conflict will affect absolutely the whole world — not only Russia and the collective West, but every country on this planet," Venediktov said, adding, "The consequences would be disastrous for all mankind."
(With agency inputs)
