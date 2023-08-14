Russian warship fires warning shots at cargo ship in Black Sea, Ukrainian adviser says ‘violation of international law’2 min read 14 Aug 2023, 07:53 AM IST
Russian warship fires warning shots at cargo ship in Black Sea as it heads towards Ukrainian port of Izmail.
A Russian warship fired warning shots at a cargo ship in the southwestern Black Sea on August 13 as it made its way northwards, marking the first instance of Russia using force against merchant shipping beyond Ukraine since withdrawing from a UN-brokered grain deal the previous month, reported Reuters.