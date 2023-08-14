Russian warship fires warning shots at cargo ship in Black Sea.

Warning fire to halt vessel

Russian officials stated that automatic weapons were used to halt the vessel with warning fire, and Russian military personnel boarded the ship with the assistance of a Ka-29 helicopter. After an inspection, the vessel continued its journey to Izmail. "After the inspection group completed its work on board, the Sukru Okan continued on its way to the port of Izmail," said defence ministry. "The incident was a clear violation of international law of the sea, an act of piracy and a crime against civilian vessels of a third country in the waters of other states," a senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.