Thirteen Ukrainian soldiers, who were asked to lay down their arms by a Russian warship, displayed exemplary courage by defying the Russian forces. Instead, they asked the Russian ship to "go f*** yourself".

The refusal to surrender eventually led to the death of the Ukrainian soldiers at the hands of a Russian warship on Snake Island in the Black Sea.

An audio clip of the incident has surfaced online during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It carries a warning from a Russian warship to Ukrainian soldiers defending the Zmiinyi Island, also known as Snake Island.

After their refusal, the warship opens fire in which all 13 were killed.

Here's the video:

All you need to know about the Ukraine crisis:

- Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital as Russian forces pressed their advance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough.

- Russian forces would enter areas just outside Kyiv later on Friday even though Ukrainian units were defending positions on four fronts despite being outnumbered, a top Ukrainian defence official said.

- Ukraine's nuclear agency said it was recording increased radiation levels from the site of the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which has been captured by Russian forces.

- The invasion could drive up to 5 million people to flee abroad, U.N. aid agencies said on Friday, adding that at least 100,000 people are already uprooted in the country and fuel, cash and medical supplies are running low.

- Russia intends to take the whole of Ukraine but its army failed to deliver on the first day of its invasion, Britain's defence secretary said.

- Ukraine wants peace and is ready for talks with Russia, including on a neutral status regarding NATO, a presidential office adviser told Reuters.

- Britain would like to cut off Russia from the SWIFT global interbank payments system, the defence secretary said. France's finance minister said it would be a "last resort".

- Ukrainian forces downed an aircraft over Kyiv, which then crashed into a residential building, a government adviser said.

- The United States, Britain, Canada, the EU, Australia, Japan, Taiwan and others unveiled sanctions against Russia, targeting banks, military exports and members of Putin's inner circle.

- Stocks in Europe and Wall Street rallied as investors welcomed sanctions that did not block Russia from a global payments system and left its energy sector largely untouched.

- Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said NATO and Western reaction had not been decisive.

- The Kremlin said sanctions would cause problems for Moscow, but not insurmountable ones, with Russia set to widen its trade and economic ties with Asian countries.

- Russia has prepared a package of retaliatory sanctions, the TASS news agency reported.

- China stuck to a message of declining to call Russia's action an "invasion".

- Russia banned British airlines from landing at its airports or crossing its airspace after Britain banned flights of Russian flag carrier Aeroflot.

- EU interior ministers will discuss a possible Ukrainian refugee crisis, French officials said.

