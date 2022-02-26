Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The mayor of Kyiv has extended a curfew in the Ukrainian capital on Saturday, which is under heavy Russian attack for a third day as Moscow's forces press their invasion of Ukraine. Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday the bulk of Russian forces involved in the advance on Kyiv were now 30 km (19 miles) from the city centre. Russian troops captured the southeastern Ukrainian city of Melitopol, Russia's defence ministry said, as Moscow launched coordinated missile and artillery attacks on several cities.

Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now:

1) Intensified curfew in Kyiv:

The mayor of Ukraine's capital is imposing an intensified curfew as Russian troops press in on the city. Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app that he is extending the curfew hours to run from 5 p.m. until 8 a.m. “All civilians on the street during the curfew will be considered members of the enemy’s sabotage and reconnaissance groups," Klitschko said. The curfew imposed two days ago previously lasted from 10 p.m. until 7 a.m.

2) UN says 120,000 Ukrainians fled:

Nearly 120,000 people have so far fled Ukraine into Poland and other neighbouring countries in the wake of the Russian invasion, the U.N. refugee agency said on Saturday.

The number was going up fast as Ukrainians grabbed their belongings and rushed to escape from a deadly Russian onslaught on their nation, including an attempt to take the capital. Poland has declared its border open to fleeing Ukrainians, even for those without official documents.

3) Sanctions swing toward Putin:

Russian President Vladimir Putin is the latest target of sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine, with the United States, Canada and European allies announcing they are adding direct measures against him and his foreign minister. Russia on Saturday warned it could react by opting out of its last remaining nuclear arms pact and cutting diplomatic ties.

4) India walks tightrope:

India's decision to abstain from voting on a UN Security Council resolution demanding that Russia cease its invasion of Ukraine does not mean support for Moscow, experts said, but reflects New Delhi's reliance on its Cold War ally for energy, weapons and support in conflicts with neighbours.

India on Friday regretted countries giving up the path of diplomacy but refrained from voting along with the United States on the resolution that would have meant altering its ties with Russia spanning over seven decades.

5) 198 Ukrainians killed, 1,000 hurt:

The Ukrainian health minister says that 198 people have been killed and more than 1,000 others have been wounded in the Russian offensive.

Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said Saturday that there were three children among those killed. His statement made it unclear whether the casualties included both military and civilians. He said another 1,115 people, including 33 children, were wounded in the Russian invasion that began Thursday.

6) Russia bans Polish, Bulgarian, Czech airlines:

Russia has banned airlines from Bulgaria, Poland and Czech Republic from flying to and over its territory in response to similar moves by those countries, the Russian civil aviation authority said on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Russia banned all British airlines from its airspace in retaliation for London's ban on flights to Britain by Russian flag carrier Aeroflot.

7) Russian forces 30km from Kyiv city centre:

Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday the bulk of Russian forces involved in the advance on Ukraine's capital Kyiv were now 30 km (19 miles) from the city centre. Russian troops captured the southeastern Ukrainian city of Melitopol, Russia's defence ministry said, as Moscow launched coordinated missile and artillery attacks on several cities including Kyiv.

8) Russia's answer to sanctions:

Russia will respond to the seizure of money of Russian citizens and companies abroad by seizing funds of foreigners and foreign companies in Russia, RIA news agency quoted Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the security, as saying.

9) The US sends military aid to Ukraine:

President Joe Biden instructed the U.S. State Department to release $350 million in military aid to Ukraine, and asked Congress to approve $6.4 billion in aid to address the humanitarian and security crisis.

The White House said the United States, in a rare move, would impose sanctions on Putin and his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov. The European Union and Canada are doing the same.

10) Ukraine has 'derailed' Russian attack plan: Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday said Ukraine's force had halted the Kremlin's push to capture Kyiv and oust him and urged Russians to pressure leader Vladimir Putin to stop the invasion.

Speaking in a new video address, Zelensky accused Moscow of seeking to overthrow him and establish a puppet state in Ukraine. "We've derailed their plan," the 44-year-old leader said, stressing that the Ukrainian army was in control of the capital Kyiv and main cities around it.

With inputs from AP, Reuters, Bloomberg, AFP

