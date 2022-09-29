The Russians who fled the country following a mobilization order from President Vladimir Putin for the war in Ukraine are now worried that the border they crossed may close “forever". Hundreds of Russians scrambled at the border points and airports ever since Vladimir Putin announced a military call-up of 300,000 reservists as Moscow seeks to replenish depleted Russian forces. One-way tickets out of Russia have sold out and considering the demand, their prices, too, have shot up.

