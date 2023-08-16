Russia’s Central Bank Can’t Stop Ruble Trouble
The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 16 Aug 2023, 04:15 PM IST
Summary
- Currency derives value from trade flows more than financial ones, so higher rates do little to help
Russia’s currency crisis might not follow the classic emerging-market template: Rather than a sharp depreciation stemmed by painful interest-rate rises, we are more likely to see a slow but inexorable decline.
