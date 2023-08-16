Russia’s Central Bank Can’t Stop Ruble Trouble

But this puts Russia in an old bind affecting developing economies: Whenever economic growth recovers, imports rise more than exports and the currency suffers. Today’s situation suggests that this problem will plague President Vladimir Putin more than ever. The value of the ruble has long been used by Russians as a quick gauge of the country’s health. Putin’s longevity might in part be ascribed to his success in avoiding the currency crises that were common under his predecessor Boris Yeltsin, most notably in 1992 and 1998.