Russia's covid vaccine Sputnik V accepted for international travel to Australia

Recognition of the two-dose course of the Sputnik vaccine by the TGA today follows on from recognition in late 2021 by the TGA of two major Chinese-manufactured vaccines - BBIBP-CorV (Sinopharm, for those under 60 years old) and Coronavac (Sinovac) and two major Indian-manufactured vaccines - Covaxin (Bharat Biotech) and Covishield (Serum Institute of India /AstraZeneca). The recognition of Sputnik will expand options for the return of international students, travel of skilled and unskilled workers to Australia, and travel by business people and elite sportspeople to our country.