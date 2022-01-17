Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Russia's covid vaccine Sputnik V accepted for international travel to Australia

Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has recognized the two-dose course of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 as an acceptable form of coronavirus vaccination for travellers.
1 min read . 12:09 PM IST Livemint

The regulator explained that additional data on the Russian vaccine's effectiveness showed that two doses of Sputnik V demonstrated an average efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19 infection of 89 per cent and against hospitalization or death of 98-100 per cent

Canberra: Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has recognized the two-dose course of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 as an acceptable form of coronavirus vaccination for travellers.

"Today, the TGA determined that an additional COVID-19 vaccine, the two-dose course of the Gamaleya Institute vaccine (Sputnik V, Russian Federation) would be 'recognized' for the purpose of establishing a traveller's vaccination status," the TGA said in a Monday statement.

The regulator explained that additional data on the Russian vaccine's effectiveness showed that two doses of Sputnik V demonstrated an average efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19 infection of 89 per cent and against hospitalization or death of 98-100 per cent.

Recognition of the two-dose course of the Sputnik vaccine by the TGA today follows on from recognition in late 2021 by the TGA of two major Chinese-manufactured vaccines - BBIBP-CorV (Sinopharm, for those under 60 years old) and Coronavac (Sinovac) and two major Indian-manufactured vaccines - Covaxin (Bharat Biotech) and Covishield (Serum Institute of India /AstraZeneca). The recognition of Sputnik will expand options for the return of international students, travel of skilled and unskilled workers to Australia, and travel by business people and elite sportspeople to our country.

"The single-dose course of the Gamaleya vaccine ('Sputnik Light') is not currently recognized by the TGA," the Australian regulator specified.

