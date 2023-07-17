Russia's key supply line to Ukraine- Crimea Bridge damaged in blasts, two dead. Details here3 min read 17 Jul 2023, 11:03 AM IST
The Crimea Bridge, a key supply line for Russian troops in Ukraine, was damaged in an ‘emergency’ situation that killed two people and injured a child.
The Crimea Bridge, a key supply line for Russian troops in Ukraine, was damaged in an "emergency" situation which killed two people and injured a child, Russian officials said on Monday, while Ukrainian media reported blasts on the bridge.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×