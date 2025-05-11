Russia's Putin wants to negotiate an end to BLOODBATH, Ukraine should agree IMMEDIATELY: Trump's latest missive

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that Russia and Ukraine should have the meeting ‘NOW’. In a capitalised missive on Truth Social, President Trump said, “President Putin of Russia doesn’t want to have a Cease Fire Agreement with Ukraine, but rather wants to meet on Thursday, in Turkey, to negotiate a possible end to the BLOODBATH. Ukraine should agree to this, IMMEDIATELY.”

“At least they will be able to determine whether or not a deal is possible, and if it is not, European leaders, and the U.S., will know where everything stands, and can proceed accordingly! I’m starting to doubt that Ukraine will make a deal with Putin, who’s too busy celebrating the Victory of World War ll, which could not have been won (not even close!) without the United States of America. HAVE THE MEETING, NOW!!!”, Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Ukraine is open to direct talks with Russia later this week but only if Moscow signs up to an unconditional ceasefire first, Volodymyr Zelensky has said, responding to Vladimir Putin’s overnight suggestion of negotiations in Turkey.

“There is no point in continuing the killing even for a single day. We expect Russia to confirm a ceasefire – full, lasting and reliable – starting tomorrow, May 12, and Ukraine is ready to meet,” Ukraine’s president said in a post on X on Sunday morning.

His chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, was clearer in a Telegram post, in response to Putin’s suggestion that Ukrainian and Russian delegations should meet this Thursday in Istanbul: “First a 30-day ceasefire, then everything else.”

The demand for a 30-day ceasefire was set out on Saturday during a four-way visit to Kyiv by the leaders of Britain, France, Germany and Poland, who together with Zelenskyy made a phone call to the US president, Donald Trump, before holding a joint press conference. Advertisement

The Russian president’s response to the ultimatum came in the unusual form of a statement read out to journalists in a ceremonial Kremlin room close to 2am local time (midnight BST).