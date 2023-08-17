Russia’s War-Torn Economy Hits Its Speed Limit
The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 17 Aug 2023, 03:11 PM IST
Summary
- Economists see this week’s currency gyrations not as the beginning of a financial crisis but rather as a symptom of the Kremlin’s sclerotic economic prospects
The Russian central bank’s jumbo interest-rate increase to halt a tumbling ruble this week points to a new reality for the Kremlin: Russia’s economy has reached its speed limit.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less