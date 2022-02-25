Russia-Ukraine war: The International Chess Federation (FIDE) Council has decided that the 44th Chess Olympiad, including the competition for players with disabilities and the FIDE Congress will not take place in Russia, the council said on Friday.

“FIDE will do our utmost to find another organizer for the Olympiad and provide more information in due time,"it said.

The FIDE Congress will take place in 2022, its location and dates will be announced later.

Earlier in the day, the Formula One said it would be “impossible" to hold the Russian Grand Prix, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Formula 1 said: "We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation."

“On Thursday evening, Formula 1, the FIA and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russia Grand Prix in the current circumstances," it said.

