Amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis , the Embassy of India in Slovakia, in its advisory for Indians, has said Indian nationals who are stuck in Ukraine and wish to cross the border through Vysne Nemcke can fill out the Google Form. However, those not in close proximity to this border crossing point should not fill out the form, the embassy added.

The latest advisory comes as Indian citizens in Ukraine have been advised to not move to any border posts as the situation at various border checkpoints remains highly sensitive.

Earlier in the day, the government said it is focusing on evacuating the Indians through Ukraine's land borders with Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania.

The Embassy of India in Slovakia issues advisory for Indians to be evacuated through the Uzhhorod-Vysne Nemecke border pic.twitter.com/3zZlHMtMMN — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2022

‘Do not move to any border posts’

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine had earlier shared an advisory for Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine. It said, “All Indian citizens in Ukraine are advised to not move to any border posts. The situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive and the Embassy is working continuously with our Embassies in the neighbouring countries for the coordinated evacuation of our citizens."

The embassy said: “It is finding it increasingly difficult to help the crossing of those Indian nationals who reach border checkpoints without prior intimation".

In view of the massive evacuation operation being organised through the joint efforts, it said, “Please note, staying in Western cities of Ukraine with the access of water, food and accommodation and basic amenities is relatively safer and advisable compared to reaching border checkpoints without being fully abreast of the situation."

Air India planning 2 flights

The Ukrainian government has closed the country's airspace following the Russian attack. Air India is planning to operate two flights to the Romanian capital Bucharest on Friday to evacuate some of the Indians, according to reports. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Thursday that there were around 20,000 Indians in Ukraine and of them, nearly 4,000 have returned to India in the last few days.

