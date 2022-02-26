Russia-Ukraine war: The Embassy of India in Hungary on Saturday issued a fresh advisory for Indians to be evacuated from Ukraine via Hungary.

Embassy of India is coordinating with Hungary regarding smooth entry into Hungary of stranded Indian students in Ukraine through Zahony-Uzhhorod border crossing.

"Kindly note that this border crossing Uzhhorod (Ungvar)- Csap-KPP Tysa-Zahony allows border crossing only by bus/van and walk-in is not allowed. Students coming through this border crossing should possess valid passport, resident permit, student ID card, vaccination card/certificate".

Embassy of India in Hungary issues advisory for Indians to be evacuated from Ukraine via Hungary pic.twitter.com/zmoiwgq7vX — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2022

In case your are close to Kpp Tysa border crossing and planning to move on your own into Hungary, it is recommended that you move back to Uzhhorod and stay in touch with the Hungarian Consulate General, the Embassy said.

The first batch of Indian students entered Hungary from Ukraine through the Zahony crossing point on Saturday.

The students are being taken to Budapest for return to India by an Air India flight, the Indian embassy in Hungary said.

"First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukrainian side at Zahony crossing, travelling onward to Budapest for return to India by AI flight today," it tweeted.

India on Friday managed to set up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in western Ukraine to facilitate the transit of Indians to Hungary, Romania and Poland.

With agency inputs

