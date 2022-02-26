Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / Russia-Ukraine war: Fresh advisory for Indians to be evacuated via Hungary

Russia-Ukraine war: Fresh advisory for Indians to be evacuated via Hungary

Russia-Ukraine war: India is evacuating its nationals including students stuck in Ukraine
1 min read . 06:06 PM IST Livemint

  • India is coordinating with Hungary regarding smooth entry into Hungary of stranded Indian students in Ukraine through Zahony-Uzhhorod border crossing

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Russia-Ukraine war: The Embassy of India in Hungary on Saturday issued a fresh advisory for Indians to be evacuated from Ukraine via Hungary. 

Russia-Ukraine war: The Embassy of India in Hungary on Saturday issued a fresh advisory for Indians to be evacuated from Ukraine via Hungary. 

Embassy of India is coordinating with Hungary regarding smooth entry into Hungary of stranded Indian students in Ukraine through Zahony-Uzhhorod border crossing.

Embassy of India is coordinating with Hungary regarding smooth entry into Hungary of stranded Indian students in Ukraine through Zahony-Uzhhorod border crossing.

"Kindly note that this border crossing Uzhhorod (Ungvar)- Csap-KPP Tysa-Zahony allows border crossing only by bus/van and walk-in is not allowed. Students coming through this border crossing should possess valid passport, resident permit, student ID card, vaccination card/certificate".

"Kindly note that this border crossing Uzhhorod (Ungvar)- Csap-KPP Tysa-Zahony allows border crossing only by bus/van and walk-in is not allowed. Students coming through this border crossing should possess valid passport, resident permit, student ID card, vaccination card/certificate".

In case your are close to Kpp Tysa border crossing and planning to move on your own into Hungary, it is recommended that you move back to Uzhhorod and stay in touch with the Hungarian Consulate General, the Embassy said. 

In case your are close to Kpp Tysa border crossing and planning to move on your own into Hungary, it is recommended that you move back to Uzhhorod and stay in touch with the Hungarian Consulate General, the Embassy said. 

The first batch of Indian students entered Hungary from Ukraine through the Zahony crossing point on Saturday.

The first batch of Indian students entered Hungary from Ukraine through the Zahony crossing point on Saturday.

The students are being taken to Budapest for return to India by an Air India flight, the Indian embassy in Hungary said.

The students are being taken to Budapest for return to India by an Air India flight, the Indian embassy in Hungary said.

"First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukrainian side at Zahony crossing, travelling onward to Budapest for return to India by AI flight today," it tweeted.

"First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukrainian side at Zahony crossing, travelling onward to Budapest for return to India by AI flight today," it tweeted.

India on Friday managed to set up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in western Ukraine to facilitate the transit of Indians to Hungary, Romania and Poland.

India on Friday managed to set up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in western Ukraine to facilitate the transit of Indians to Hungary, Romania and Poland.

With agency inputs

With agency inputs

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!