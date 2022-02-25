At present, teams are getting in place at two points - Chop-Zahony, Hungariann border near Uzhhorod and Porubne-Siret Romanian border near Chernivtsi.
Indian nationals, especially students living closest to the above border check points are being advised to depart first in an organised manner, in coordination with teams from the MEA.
Once above routes are operational, Indian nationals travelling by their own arrangements for transport would be advised to proceed to above border check-points for facilitation through the border, the Embassy said.