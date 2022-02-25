Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Russia-Ukraine war: India issues fresh advisory for evacuation. Details

Russia-Ukraine war: India issues fresh advisory for evacuation. Details

Russia-Ukraine war: Indian nationals, especially students living closest to the two border check points are being advised to depart first in an organised manner, in coordination with teams from the MEA.
1 min read . 04:01 PM IST Livemint

  • At present, teams are getting in place at two points - Chop-Zahony, Hungariann border near Uzhhorod and Porubne-Siret Romanian border near Chernivtsi

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv on Friday issued another advisory for all Indian nationals and students saying it is working to establish evacuation routes from Romania and Hungary. 

At present, teams are getting in place at two points - Chop-Zahony, Hungariann border near Uzhhorod and Porubne-Siret Romanian border near Chernivtsi.

Indian nationals, especially students living closest to the above border check points are being advised to depart first in an organised manner, in coordination with teams from the MEA.

Once above routes are operational, Indian nationals travelling by their own arrangements for transport would be advised to proceed to above border check-points for facilitation through the border, the Embassy said.

It also said that students are advised to remain in touch with students contractors for orderly movements. Carry passport, cash preferably in USD for any emergency expenses, and other essentials.

