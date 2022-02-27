India is staring at a spike in cooking oil prices amid the Russia-Ukraine war as over 3.5 lakh tonnes of cooking oil that's about to be shipped to India remains stuck at various ports. Notably, the two nations that are at war against each other export around 80 per cent of the world's sunflower oil. This makes it likely that India could soon face a spike in cooking oil prices if the supply gets disrupted.

Traders of India, the largest importer of sunflower oil at 60 per cent of its total needs, have contracted around 5.5 lakh tonnes of sunflower oil from Ukraine and Russia in February and March, Bloomberg reported, citing Sandeep Bajoria, president of the International Sunflower Oil Association. Of this, 1.8 lakh tonnes have left but the fate of the rest of the shipments remains uncertain.

Consumer food prices had risen the fastest in January in the past over a year, which has affected the household budgets. This has happened despite the government cutting taxes and imposing limits on the stocking of cooking oil.

The available data shows India bought 1.89 million tonnes of crude variety oil in the year ended October. Ukraine accounted for the most at 74 per cent shipments, while Argentine and Russia followed at 12 per cent each. Notably, vegetable oil is a crucial item in households and any major rise in it can affect everything from food and shampoos we use.

Cooking oil sale up

Sale of cooking oil between April and December increased by about 30% year-on-year, as in-home consumption helped branded cooking oil makers penetrate deeper into the market. Data sourced from Bizom, a retail intelligence platform, showed that the prolonged lockdown drove up sales of branded edible oils by 28.2%. This was aided by the fact that hotels and restaurants were shut down for a while and then resumed business only partially.

Govt imposed stock limits on soya meal

To cool down the domestic prices of soya meal, the government had issued an order in December 2021 to imposed stock limits on soya meal till 30th June, 2022. These measures have been taken to stop hoarding and black marketing, which can spike the prices of soya meal. For plants, the maximum stock list was 90 days' production. For a trading company, the limit was 160 MT, with a defined and declared storage location.

With agency inputs

