Russia-Ukraine war: As pert of ongoing evacuation process, the Indian Embassy in Poland on Sunday shared details of a hotel for Indian nationals and guided them to reach the location after crossing over the border.

"Information for Indian citizens in Ukraine desiring to be evacuated via Poland: Once people are able to cross over the border, they should reach the below location 250 beds ready at Hotel Prezydencki, ul. Podwislocze 48, Rzeszow," the embassy said on Twitter.

Poland on Sunday said it is allowing entry of all the Indian nationals evacuating conflict-ridden Ukraine in its country without visas.

"Poland is allowing to enter without any visa all Indian students who escape from Russian aggression in Ukraine," Ambassador of Poland to India, Adam Burakowski said on Sunday.

The fourth flight has left Bucharest (Romania) for Delhi to bring back 198 stranded Indians from Ukraine safely under 'operation Ganga'.

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv has advised Indian citizens against moving to any of the border checkpoints without prior coordination with government officials at border posts.

