1 min read.Updated: 27 Feb 2022, 11:05 PM ISTLivemint
Poland on Sunday said it is allowing entry of all the Indian nationals evacuating conflict-ridden Ukraine in its country without visas
Russia-Ukraine war: As pert of ongoing evacuation process, the Indian Embassy in Poland on Sunday shared details of a hotel for Indian nationals and guided them to reach the location after crossing over the border.
"Information for Indian citizens in Ukraine desiring to be evacuated via Poland: Once people are able to cross over the border, they should reach the below location 250 beds ready at Hotel Prezydencki, ul. Podwislocze 48, Rzeszow," the embassy said on Twitter.