Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / Russia-Ukraine war: Indian Embassy in Poland shares accomodation details for its citizens

Russia-Ukraine war: Indian Embassy in Poland shares accomodation details for its citizens

Russia-Ukraine crisis: The Indian Embassy in Kyiv has advised Indian citizens against moving to any of the border checkpoints without prior coordination with government officials at border posts.
1 min read . 11:05 PM IST Livemint

  • Poland on Sunday said it is allowing entry of all the Indian nationals evacuating conflict-ridden Ukraine in its country without visas

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Russia-Ukraine war: As pert of ongoing evacuation process, the Indian Embassy in Poland on Sunday shared details of a hotel for Indian nationals and guided them to reach the location after crossing over the border.

Russia-Ukraine war: As pert of ongoing evacuation process, the Indian Embassy in Poland on Sunday shared details of a hotel for Indian nationals and guided them to reach the location after crossing over the border.

"Information for Indian citizens in Ukraine desiring to be evacuated via Poland: Once people are able to cross over the border, they should reach the below location 250 beds ready at Hotel Prezydencki, ul. Podwislocze 48, Rzeszow," the embassy said on Twitter.

"Information for Indian citizens in Ukraine desiring to be evacuated via Poland: Once people are able to cross over the border, they should reach the below location 250 beds ready at Hotel Prezydencki, ul. Podwislocze 48, Rzeszow," the embassy said on Twitter.

Poland on Sunday said it is allowing entry of all the Indian nationals evacuating conflict-ridden Ukraine in its country without visas.

Poland on Sunday said it is allowing entry of all the Indian nationals evacuating conflict-ridden Ukraine in its country without visas.

"Poland is allowing to enter without any visa all Indian students who escape from Russian aggression in Ukraine," Ambassador of Poland to India, Adam Burakowski said on Sunday. 

"Poland is allowing to enter without any visa all Indian students who escape from Russian aggression in Ukraine," Ambassador of Poland to India, Adam Burakowski said on Sunday. 

The fourth flight has left Bucharest (Romania) for Delhi to bring back 198 stranded Indians from Ukraine safely under 'operation Ganga'.

The fourth flight has left Bucharest (Romania) for Delhi to bring back 198 stranded Indians from Ukraine safely under 'operation Ganga'.

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv has advised Indian citizens against moving to any of the border checkpoints without prior coordination with government officials at border posts.

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv has advised Indian citizens against moving to any of the border checkpoints without prior coordination with government officials at border posts.

 

 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!