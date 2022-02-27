This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Poland on Sunday said it is allowing entry of all the Indian nationals evacuating conflict-ridden Ukraine in its country without visas
Russia-Ukraine war: As pert of ongoing evacuation process, the Indian Embassy in Poland on Sunday shared details of a hotel for Indian nationals and guided them to reach the location after crossing over the border.
"Information for Indian citizens in Ukraine desiring to be evacuated via Poland: Once people are able to cross over the border, they should reach the below location 250 beds ready at Hotel Prezydencki, ul. Podwislocze 48, Rzeszow," the embassy said on Twitter.
