Russia-Ukraine war: Lists of flights for evacuation of Indians

Russia-Ukraine war: Lists of flights for evacuation of Indians1 min read . 07:00 PM IST
- Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla said he called in both ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine separately, conveyed his concerns on safety of Indian citizens
Russia-Ukraine war: India on Sunday shared list of flights for Operation Ganga for evacuation of Indians from Ukraine via neighboring countries.
Ukraine-Russia crisis LIVE: Putin orders Russian nuclear deterrent forces to be on alert
Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla said he called in both ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine separately, conveyed his concerns on safety of Indian citizens.
“I've shared the locations where Indian citizens are concentrated. Both ambassadors took note of our concerns and assured us of the safety of Indian citizens," he said.
So far under operation Ganga, thousand of Indian citizens have been flown out of Romani and Hungary and another thousand have been evacuated from Ukraine through land routes. Flights have been organised for them, Shringla said.
The foreign secretary said border crossing to Hungary and Romania is functioning. However, he said, the exit point to Poland is clogged due to lakhs of foreign nationals trying to escape from that point.
Those who are near the borders of Hungary and Romania are guided towards their border points in phases, he added.
The Indian Embassy in Kyiv and External Affairs Ministry had issued a number of advisories prior to the situation developing. About 4000 of Indian nationals had left before the conflict began, pursuant to these advisories. “We estimated that about 15,000 citizens were left in Ukraine," the foreign secretary said.
