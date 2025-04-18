Russia-Ukraine war: US ready to abandon efforts to broker peace deal; Secretary of State says ‘a matter of days’

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday said that President Donald Trump will walk away from trying to broker a Russia-Ukraine peace deal within days unless there are clear signs that a deal can be done, a Reuters report said.

"We're not going to continue with this endeavour for weeks and months on end. So we need to determine very quickly now, and I'm talking about a matter of days whether or not this is doable in the next few weeks," Rubio said in Paris after meeting European and Ukrainian leaders.

"The president feels very strongly about that. He has dedicated a lot of time and energy to this ... this is important, but there are a lot of other really important things going on that deserves just as much, if not more attention."

Russia-Ukraine peace deal The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's warning came amid signs of some progress in US talks with Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he expected to sign a deal with Kyiv next week that would give the US access to Ukraine's minerals. An attempt to sign a minerals pact in February fell apart after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's clash with Trump and Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office.

After the talks in Paris on Thursday – the first substantive, high level and in-person talks on Trump's peace push that have included European powers – Rubio said a US peace framework received an "encouraging reception". Zelenskiy's office called the talks constructive and positive.

Trump promised during his election campaign to end the war in Ukraine within his first 24 hours in the White House. He moderated that claim on taking office, suggesting a deal by April or May as obstacles mounted.

Frustrations in the White House Rubio's comments on Friday underline mounting frustrations in the White House over a lack of progress in pushes to settle a growing list of geopolitical challenges.

Rubio said he spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov after the Paris talks and had told him they had been constructive, and also briefed him on "some of the elements of" the US peace framework.

Rubio said the issue of US security guarantees as part of any deal came up in the talks in Paris, without going into greater detail.

He said security guarantees was an issue "we can fix in sort of in a way that's acceptable to everyone," but "we have bigger challenges that we need to figure out, whether it's even possible within the short term".

He said it was clear that a peace deal would be difficult to strike but there needed to be signs it could be done soon.

"There's no one saying this can be done in 12 hours. But we want to see how far apart it is and whether those differences can even be narrowed, if it's even possible to get movement within the period of time we have in mind," he said.