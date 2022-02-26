Russia-Ukraine war: What Indian states have announced for stranded nationals

Russia-Ukraine war: India has resumed evacuation of Indian nationals, including students, who have stuck in Ukraine after it came under attack from Russia. This afternoon, Air India's first evacuation flight departed from Romanian capital Bucharest for Mumbai with 219 Indian nationals.

The airline's second evacuation flight departed from Delhi at 11.40 AM and is expected to land in Bucharest at around 6.30 PM (Indian Standard Time).

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had recently informed that around 16,000 Indians, mainly students, were stranded in Ukraine.

What Indian states have announced for nationals stuck in Ukraine

Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said his government will bear the cost of flight tickets for the students arriving in Delhi and Mumbai on evacuation flights arranged by the Union Government from Ukraine which is under attack from Russian forces. He said steps have been taken by the state government to collect the details of Keralites reaching the country from Ukraine. Kerala had earlier sought the intervention of the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safety of 2,320 students from Kerala studying in Ukraine.

Haryana

The Haryana government has assured the state's residents who are stuck in Ukraine that the Centre is making all-out efforts to evacuate stranded Indians. The state officials from Foreign Cooperation Department interacted with some members of the Haryanvi community stuck in Ukraine and their relatives back home virtually on Friday.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday had said that nearly 2,000 people from Haryana, mostly students, were stuck in Ukraine.

In Chandigarh, a control room has been set up by the Haryana government and people from Haryana can contact it via WhatsApp number 92123-14595.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government will reimburse the airfare of students from the state who are returning from Ukraine on their own expense, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday.

"Instructions have been given by the government of Rajasthan to facilitate safe return of Rajasthanis arriving at Delhi, Mumbai and other airports. For this, the Rajasthan Foundation will co-ordinate," he said.

"During the war situation between Ukraine and Russia, after the advisory of the Ministry of External Affairs, the ticket amount of Rajasthanis who are coming back to their homeland on personal expense will be reimbursed," Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.

Bihar

The Bihar government of Nitish Kumar will bear the travel expenses of people from the state, who are expected to return to India from war-hit Ukraine.

The chief minister announced this late Friday night when he thanked the Centre for arranging special flights to bring back those stranded in the restive country.

Gujarat

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday night thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for arranging a special flight to bring back 100 students from the state who are stranded in Ukraine. In a tweet, the Chief Minister's Office said it will make arrangements to ferry the students to the state from Mumbai or Delhi.

"The State Govt has made arrangements to bring the students back to Gujarat who will arrive in India tomorrow. Special responsibility has been assigned to the Resident Commissioner and Commissioner of Geology & Mining Dept for the students coming to Delhi and Mumbai respectively," the CMO said. Earlier in the day, state education minister Jitu Vaghani had said around 2,500 Gujarat students were stranded in Ukraine which has been invaded by Russia.

Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government has so far traced 423 students from the state studying in Ukraine and established contact with them.

Chairperson of the Special Task Force to bring back the affected persons and Principal Secretary M T Krishna Babu said the government has identified the students who are enrolled in seven different universities in Ukraine. "We giving necessary instructions on their safety and possible repatriation to the state," Krishna Babu said.

Assam

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the safety of Indian students in Ukraine. Sarma said jaishankar informed him that the MEA was working closely with the Indian Embassy for expeditious evacuation of students and residents including those from Assam. "I reassure all parents to have faith in GoI," the chief minister said.

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said the state has got information of 188 people from the state stranded in Ukraine. “The MEA is working on necessary arrangements to get them out. General helpline number of Uttarakhand is 112," he said.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said around 1200-2000 people from Maharashtra are stranded in Ukraine. “We are working closely with the Centre to bring back everyone safely," he added.

