Russia-Ukraine war: What Indian states have announced for stranded nationals

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said his government will bear the cost of flight tickets for the students arriving in Delhi and Mumbai on evacuation flights arranged by the Union Government from Ukraine which is under attack from Russian forces. He said steps have been taken by the state government to collect the details of Keralites reaching the country from Ukraine. Kerala had earlier sought the intervention of the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safety of 2,320 students from Kerala studying in Ukraine.

