S. Africa’s ANC in Alliance Talks, Says Ramaphosa Stays
(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s ruling African National Congress has begun talks with rivals to form a government after losing a parliamentary majority it had held since Nelson Mandela led it to power at the end of apartheid in 1994.