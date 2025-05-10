S Jaishankar's FIRST remarks after India and Pakistan reach ceasefire agreement

India-Pakistan conflict: Following the India - Pakistan ceasefire deal, EAM Jaishankar said that India has India has “consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism.”

“India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action,” Jaishankar posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The EAM's comments come after India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire deal, roughly two days after the escalating tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

India Pakistan ceasefire deal The India-Pakistan conflict escalated on Friday night after Pakistan attacked India with missiles and around 300-400 Turkish-made drones.

In response to "Pakistan's blatant escalation" — as termed by the Indian army — India on Saturday, launched missiles and drones at four airbases in Pakistan's Islamabad, reported ANI, citing sources. The Indian Army said it also spotted multiple Pakistani armed drones flying over Khasa Cantt, Amritsar at 5 am today, which the India's Air Defence System destroyed after engaging with.

Jaishankar's FIRST comment after ceasefire deal Taking to social media platform X, Jaishankar added on X:

“India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so.”