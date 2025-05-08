S-400 missile system: All you need to know about India’s advanced defence weapon used to counter Pakistani aerial attack

The Indian Air Force used the S-400 Triumf — dubbed SA-21 Growler by NATO — to thwart an aerial attack launched by Pakistan on Wednesday night. The S-400 is a modern long-range surface-to-air missile (MLR SAM) system developed by Russia.

Pakistan Attacks India's Northern and Western Regions According to a defence ministry official statement, the Pakistani military targeted locations including Awantipora, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj.

In retaliation, India targeted Pakistan's air defence radar and it has been confirmed that India ‘neutralised’ the Lahore Air Defence system.

All About S-400 Triumf Missiles The S-400 Triumf, developed by Russia's Almaz Central Design Bureau, is widely regarded as one of the most advanced and formidable surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems in the world.

Introduced into service in 2007, the S-400 is designed to provide a multi-layered air defence shield capable of intercepting a broad spectrum of aerial threats, including fighter jets, ballistic and cruise missiles, drones and stealth aircraft.

Development and Deployment Work on the S-400 began in the late 1980s, with the first successful tests conducted in 1999. Although initially slated for deployment in 2001, further refinements delayed its introduction until 2007. Since then, it has been adopted by the Russian Armed Forces and several other countries, including India, which is set to receive its final deliveries in 2025 despite geopolitical challenges.

Key Components and Capabilities The system integrates several advanced radars and missile launchers coordinated by a command and control centre. Its multifunction radar suite includes the 92N2E Grave Stone tracking radar and the 96L6 Cheese Board acquisition radar, which provide 360-degree surveillance and can detect targets up to 600 kilometres away. The S-400 can simultaneously track up to 300 targets and engage up to 36 threats at once.

The S-400 employs four types of missiles to create a layered defence:

40N6: A long-range missile with a reach of up to 400 km, capable of intercepting high-value targets at great distances.

48N6: A medium-range missile effective up to 250 km.

9M96E and 9M96E2: Short to medium-range missiles with ranges between 40 and 120 km, designed to strike fast-moving targets such as fighter jets and precision-guided munitions.

These missiles can engage targets flying at speeds up to Mach 14 (approximately 17,000 km/h) and at altitudes ranging from 10 metres to 30 kilometres, including ballistic missiles at the edge of space.

Operational Flexibility Highly mobile, the S-400 system can be deployed rapidly, becoming operational within five minutes while on the move and within 35 seconds from standby. Its launch vehicles are mounted on heavy-duty trailers capable of travelling at 60 km/h on roads and 25 km/h off-road, allowing swift repositioning.

The system is also designed to operate in dense electronic warfare environments, with radars equipped with electronic protection measures to resist jamming and counter stealth technology.