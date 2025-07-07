Gautam Gambhir on transformation in Indian cricket team as head coach after succeeding Dravid: 'Saare desh ne dekh liya’

During an episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, Rahul Dravid's successor Gautam Gambhir as head coach said the whole country has seen the change he made in the Indian cricket team. He is joined by cricketers Rishabh Pant, Abhishek Sharma.

Kapil Sharma warmly welcomes "Coach Sir" Gambhir and ensuring he's comfortable with the boys enjoying themselves. Gambhir, usually known for his serious demeanor, reveals a lighter, more playful side on the show.

Kapil asks, “Aapne Indian cricket team mein kya badlav kiye hai (What changes have you made in the Indian cricket team).” “Ye toh saare desh ne dekhliya hai badlav. Isse bade kya badlav karu (The whole country has seen this change. What bigger change could I possibly make),” Gambhir replied.

Navjot Singh Sidhu defended him, saying, “World cup jita diya, Champion Trophy jita di. Pichli IPL mein Gautam Gambhir the toh KKR jiti thi aur Gautam Gambhir wah se khiske KKR rock-bottom toh aap ye samajh lo sangat mein bahut asar hota hai. (We won the World Cup, we won the Champions Trophy. In the last IPL, when Gautam Gambhir was with KKR, they won — and ever since he left, KKR hit rock bottom. So you can understand how much impact the right company can have).”

Netflix shared, “Hassi hogi boundary-paar with these cricket superstars. Ab har Funnyvaar, badhega humara parivaar. Watch the new episode with cricketing legends Gautam Gambhir, Yuzi Chahal, Rishabh Pant, and Abhishek Sharma on The Great Indian Kapil Show, this Funnyvaar, at 8 pm, only on Netflix.”

Akash Deep attributes Gambhir for securing 4 wickets against England Meanwhile, Indian seamer Akash Deep stated that Gambhir boosted confidence in him, which had a key impact on his performance during the first innings of the second Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Akash said, "He [Gautam Gambhir] was sharing his experience. As a coach, he has given me confidence since I joined here. That confidence is what was reflected in the match. When you know that your coach is backing you so much, you get the confidence that was reflected in the match."