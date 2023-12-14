The Southern Railway has announced that it will operate a Vande Bharat Sabari special train between Chennai Central and Kottayam; and Kacheguda and Kollam Special Fare train. This decision comes in amid ongoing Sabarimala season that witnesses extra rush of passengers. Also read: Railways to launch 3,000 new trains, increase passenger capacity to 1,000 crore in 5 years In a social media post on X (formerly twitter) Southern Railway notification stated, “#VandeBharat Sabari Special #trains will be operated between Dr MGR #Chennai Central - #Kottayam - Dr MGR Chennai Central." Train No 06151 MGR Chennai Central-Kottayam Vande Bharat Special will leave MGR Chennai Central at 4: 30 am and reach Kottayam at 4:15 pm on the same day on December 15, 17, 22 and 24. Train No. 06152 Kottayam-Dr MGR Chennai Central will leave the Kerala town at 4:40 am on December 16, 18, 23 and 25 and arrive at the destination at 5:15 pm on the same day during its return journey. The train will stop at designated stations including Katpadi, Salem, Palakkad and Aluva during its journey.

Train No. 07109 Kacheguda- Kollam will leave Kacheguda (Telangana) at 11:45 pm on December 18 and 25; and at the same time on January 1, 8 and 15. The train will arrive at Kollam at 5:30 am on the the third day of its journey.

Train No. 07110 Kollam - Kacheguda Special Fare Special will leave Kollam at 10:45 am on December 20 and 27; and at the same time on January 3, 10 and 17. The train will arrive at Kacheguda at 3:45 pm on the second day during its return journey.

An issue related to mismanagement erupted few days ago at Sabarimala hill shrine following sudden surge of pilgrims. Hence, Indian Railway came up with this initiative. The Mandalam-Makaravilakku season began on November 17 this year and is famously known to witness heavy rush during this time of the year.

Opposition parties including the BJP and Congress charged at the Kerala government over management issues. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan defended the government's stance on December 13 and said that the situation at the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala was under control and asserted that the government machinery was intervening diligently in temple matters.

(With input from ANI)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!