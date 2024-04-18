Sabesp Jumps as Sao Paulo Seeks Bidders for Privatization
Shares in Sabesp jumped, after Sao Paulo government unveiled a plan to kick off the company’s privatization by first selecting two strategic shareholders, before offering shares to the broader market.
(Bloomberg) -- Shares in Sabesp jumped, after Sao Paulo government unveiled a plan to kick off the company’s privatization by first selecting two strategic shareholders, before offering shares to the broader market.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message