Sabotage angle being probed in Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. Here's what minister Murlidhar Mohol said

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is examining the black boxes of the ill-fated Air India Boeing 787-8 that crashed on June 12 from all angles, including "sabotage," Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol. Extraction and analysis of data from the black boxes is being carried out in the new state-of-the-art laboratory in Delhi, Mohol said.

Black boxes play a crucial role in aircraft accident investigations, as they record extensive data on various flight parameters and aircraft systems, enabling investigators to determine the most probable causes of a crash.

"It (the plane crash) was an unfortunate incident. The AAIB has begun a full investigation into it... It is being probed from all angles, including any possible sabotage. The CCTV footage is being reviewed and all angles are being assessed... several agencies are working on it," Mohol told NDTV.

The London-bound AI 171, belonging to the Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 fleet, crashed seconds after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, claiming 241 lives and leaving a sole survivor. Captain Sumit Sabharwal -- a seasoned pilot - gave a 'Mayday' distress call moments before the aircraft plunged into the residential quarters of BJ Medical College doctors in the Meghaninagar area. Nine students and their relatives from the institute were among those killed in the accident on the ground.

A high-level panel has been set up to investigate the causes of the Ahmedabad plane crash, and the investigation is progressing smoothly, the government said after the incident.

"Decoding the black box is going to give an in-depth insight into what happened moments before the plane crash," Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu had said.

There were reports and speculation that the black box - FDR and CVR - could be sent to the US, as AAIB’s black box lab might not be fully equipped to handle damaged units. Mohol dismissed the reports and said: "It will not go anywhere. It is in AAIB's custody, and there is no need to send it outside. We will do the entire investigation."

