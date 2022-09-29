Sachin Pilot to meet Sonia Gandhi amid open rebellion from Gehlot loyalists

Sachin Pilot to meet Sonia Gandhi amid open rebellion from Gehlot loyalists2 min read . 03:45 PM IST
- Sachin Pilot will meet Sonia Gandhi amid an open rebellion from Ashok Gehlot loyalists in Rajasthan ahead of the Congress presidential election
Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Party will meet party interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday, 29 September, amid an open rebellion from Ashok Gehlot’s loyalists.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday night, met Sonia Gandhi around 1 pm amid speculation that he would be contesting the Congress presidential election.
The meetings of Rajasthan Congress leaders come days after an open rebellion by Ashok Gehlot loyalists over a possible leadership change in the state, clouding Gehlot's chances of running for the presidency.
The party's disciplinary committee has asked three Gehlot loyalists -- Rajasthan ministers Shanti Dhariwal and Mahesh Joshi, and Dharmendra Rathore -- to explain within 10 days why action should not be initiated against them.
This was after observers for Rajasthan, Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken, charged them with "gross indiscipline" in a report to party chief Sonia Gandhi.
As many as 82 Congress MLAs did not attend the official legislature party meeting convened for passing a resolution authorising the Congress chief to appoint a successor to Ashok Gehlot, who was to contest the Congress presidential election.
The Congress MLAs, Gehlot loyalists, participated in a parallel meeting at Rajasthan minister Shanti Dhariwal's residence in Jaipur, laying down conditions for the party.
With the Rajasthan episode posing a significant challenge before the party, the Congress president has been holding discussions with senior party leaders from across the country to resolve the crisis.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has announced that he will not contest the Congress presidential election. At a meeting with Sonia Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot also took the moral responsibility for the political crisis in Rajasthan.
After the meeting with Sonia Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot said that he apologised to Sonia Gandhi for the developments when MLAs supporting him defied the central observers and thwarted their move to hold a meeting of party legislators.
(With agency inputs)
