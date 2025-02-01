Legendary former batter Sachin Tendulkar has been conferred with the BCCI's Lifetime Achievement Award. The award was presented to him at the BCCI's gala in Mumbai on Saturday, February 1.

Sachin Tendulkar is the 31st recipient of BCCI's Lifetime Achievement Award, which was established in 1994 to honor India's first captain, Col CK Nayudu. Sachin Tendulkar has represented India in 664 international matches.

The 51-year-old holds the record for the most runs in both Test and ODI cricket history.

Sachin Tendulkar's 200 Test and 463 ODI appearances are also the highest by any player in the history of the game. He amassed 15,921 Test runs besides a whopping 18,426 in ODIs.

However, he played only one T20 International in his stellar career.