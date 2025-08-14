Sachin Tendulkar's future daughter-in-law Saaniya Chandok spotted at Sara's new venture in Mumbai - Watch

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar was spotted with his future daughter-in-law Saaniya Chandok at the opening of Sara's new venture in Mumbai. The whole internet is abuzz with the reports of Sachin's son Arjun getting engaged with Saaniya recently at a private ceremony in Mumbai.

In the video, Sachin along with his wife Anjali and daughter Sara were seen performing pooja at a property in Mumbai. Spotted at the event also was Saaniya, whose presence with the Tendulkars highlights the bond between the two families.

However, Arjun was nowhere to be seen in the pictures which had family and friends of Tendulkars. Saaniya comes from a big business family of a prominent name Ravi Ghai, who is the owner of the InterContinental hotel and Brooklyn Creamery ice cream brand. He also has extensive interests in hospitality and food businesses through Graviss Group.

Despite her family background, Saaniya chose her own path. She completed her certification to be a Veterinary Technician from WVS after completing their ABC programme. A graduate of the prestigious London School of Economics, Saaniya founded Mr Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, a premium pet grooming and retail brand based in Mumbai.

Despite coming from a influential background, Saaniya maintains a low profile public life. Her presence into the Tendulkar family adds diversity. Notably, Sachin's wife Anjali comes from a medical background.

About Arjun Tendulkar Born in 1999, Arjun played age-group cricket for Mumbai before breaking into the India U-19 team in 2018. Three years later, Arjun made his Mumbai debut in the 2020–21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Haryana, taking 1/34 in his three overs.