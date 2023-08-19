Sacked tutor who promoted voting for educated candidates criticises Unacademy's lack of support1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 11:10 PM IST
Karan Sangwan also clarified that he did not ask his students to vote for educated candidates. He said the video that went viral was from a session from his YouTube channel
Karan Sangwan, the tutor from Unacademy who was sacked for appealing to his students to vote for educated candidates, has alleged that the authorities at the educational platform did not try to defend him. Karan Sangwan said Unacademy did not dismiss the claims that were being made over his viral video.