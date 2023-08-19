Karan Sangwan also clarified that he did not ask his students to vote for educated candidates. He said the video that went viral was from a session from his YouTube channel

Karan Sangwan, the tutor from Unacademy who was sacked for appealing to his students to vote for educated candidates, has alleged that the authorities at the educational platform did not try to defend him. Karan Sangwan said Unacademy did not dismiss the claims that were being made over his viral video. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“That platform [Unacademy] never tried to defend me by dismissing all the claims regarding the video…nobody came from there," Karan Sangwan said.

Karan Sangwan also clarified that he did not ask his students to vote for educated candidates. He said the video that went viral was from a session from his YouTube channel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The expelled tutor also alleged that his termination was a result of the pressure while criticising co-founder Roman Saini’s ‘Code of Conduct’ statement. Karan Sangwan was expelled on August 17 as the edtech firm said that classroom is not a place to share personal opinions and views.

After terminating Sangwan, Roman Saini said that Sangwan was in breach of contract and therefore the company had to part ways with him. Roman Saini in a tweet on the matter said Unacademy is an education platform that is deeply committed to imparting quality education.

"To do this we have in place a strict Code of Conduct for all our educators with the intention of ensuring that our learners have access to unbiased knowledge. Our learners are at the centre of everything we do. The classroom is not a place to share personal opinions and views as they can wrongly influence them. In the current situation, we were forced to part ways with Karan Sangwan as he was in breach of the Code of Conduct," Roman Saini said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Karan Sangwan’s termination was also criticised by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who asked if it was a crime to ask to vote for educated people.

“Is it a crime to appeal to vote for educated people? If someone is illiterate, personally I respect them. But public representatives cannot be illiterate. This is the era of science and technology. Illiterate public representatives can never build the modern India of 21st century," he said.

(With agency inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}