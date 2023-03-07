Sacked Twitter employee asks his job status, Elon Musk laughs2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 11:22 AM IST
- An ex-Twitter employee, who claims to have lost access to his work computer nine days ago, says the head of HR is unable to confirm his job status.
In yet another episode of how layoffs at Twitter have hit people, a sad incident occurred recently. An ex-Twitter employee, who claims to have lost access to his work computer nine days ago, took to Twitter to know his employee status. He says that the head of HR at Twitter is unable to confirm whether he is an employee or not.
