In yet another episode of how layoffs at Twitter have hit people, a sad incident occurred recently. An ex-Twitter employee, who claims to have lost access to his work computer nine days ago, took to Twitter to know his employee status. He says that the head of HR at Twitter is unable to confirm whether he is an employee or not.

Tagging Elon Musk in his post, an ex-Twitter employee named Haraldur Thorleifsson wrote “Dear @elonmusk, 9 days ago the access to my work computer was cut, along with about 200 other Twitter employees. However your head of HR is not able to confirm if I am an employee or not. You've not answered my emails. Maybe if enough people retweet you'll answer me here?".

Replying to the tweet, Musk asked “What work have you been doing?".

“I would need to break confidentiality to answer this question here. If you have your lawyers share in writing that I can do that then I'd be happy to discuss that openly!," the ex-Twitter employee said.

“It’s approved, you go ahead," replied Musk.

“Among others:

- led the effort to save about $500k on one SaaS contract. Supported closing down many others

- led prioritization of design projects across the company to make sure we were able to deliver with a small team," Thorleifsson said.

“Which SaaS contract exactly? Prioritization of what design projects?," asked Musk again.

“Figma. All active design projects," Thorleifsson replied.

In reply to this, Elon Musk posted laughing emojis in his tweet, an indication of mocking Thorleifsson’s sacking. Here’s the Twitter link

Dear @elonmusk 👋



9 days ago the access to my work computer was cut, along with about 200 other Twitter employees.



However your head of HR is not able to confirm if I am an employee or not. You've not answered my emails.



Maybe if enough people retweet you'll answer me here? — Halli (@iamharaldur) March 6, 2023

While many saw Musk’s reply as brutal, others said that he is taunting and publicly humiliating his ex employee.

“Publicly humiliated his ex employee. The guy had one shot and tried to waffle by saying he saved $500k on FIGMA," said one.

“No, @elonmusk this is not good response from a leader. Also it doesn't seem right to not provide clarity to employees about their termination. Those of us who love you should also be able to speak to you truthfully," wrote a Twitter user.

“Elon, if he hasn’t done anything glaringly wrong or commit serious fraud, get overly slack at work, maybe give him a chance to do another project?," said another.