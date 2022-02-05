The sacred portals of Badrinath will be reopened for devotees on 8 May this year. The gates of the famous Himalayan temple located in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district are closed every year with the onset of winter during which it remains snowbound.

Earlier, the portals of Badrinath were closed for the winter season on November last year , ringing down the curtains on this year's Chardham Yatra.

Rawal Ishwari Prasad Namboodiri conducted the elaborate rituals that lasted throughout the day before closure of the temple gates for visitors exactly at 6.45 pm, a Devasthanam Board official said.

A total of 1,97,056 pilgrims visited Badrinath temple last year.

The closure of Badrinath marks the end of the Chardham Yatra season as it is the last of the four Himalayan temples to be closed in Uttarakhand.

Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri have already been closed. Uttarakhand Governor Lt gen (retd.) Gurmit Singh and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed happiness at the yatra being conducted successfully despite Covid restrictions.

Chardham Yatra was opened for pilgrims as late as in September this year due to the second wave of Covid.

Since September 18 when the yatra began for devotees, 5,06,240 pilgrims visited Chardham this season.

The auspicious hour and date for the reopening of the Himalayan temple was decided at a ceremony held on the occasion of Basant Panchami on Saturday at Narendra Nagar palace, the residence of the erstwhile Tehri royals, he said.

