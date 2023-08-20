August 20, 2023, marks 79th birth anniversary of former PM Rajiv Gandhi, India's youngest PM. Sadbhavana Diwas is observed in his memory.

August 20, 2023, marks the 79th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who remains India's youngest Prime Minister to date.

Why is Rajiv Gandhi birthday observed as Sadbhavana Diwas 2023 ? On this day, Sadbhavana Diwas is observed, a day dedicated to promoting national integration and peace among various communities in honour of Rajiv Gandhi's memory. A year after Rajiv Gandhi’s death, in 1992, Congress instituted the Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Award. Here are some interesting facts about him:

Family and Early Life Rajiv Gandhi was born in Mumbai. He was just three years old when India gained independence, and his grandfather, Jawaharlal Nehru, became the country's first Prime Minister.

Education He pursued his education at prestigious institutions, including Welham Prep in Dehra Dun, the Doon School, Trinity College in Cambridge, and Imperial College in London. Although he initially enrolled for a course in mechanical engineering, he did not complete it.

Marriage to Sonia Gandhi Rajiv Gandhi met Sonia Gandhi while studying at Cambridge. They married in 1968, and Sonia Gandhi moved into the household of her mother-in-law, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Interesting facts about former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi 1. Passion for Arts Rajiv Gandhi had a passion for music, particularly Western and Hindustani classical music, and he was also an enthusiast in photography.

2. Career as a Pilot Initially, he pursued a career as a pilot and joined Indian Airlines in 1970.

3. Entry into Politics His foray into politics was catalysed by the untimely death of his more ambitious brother, Sanjay Gandhi, in a plane crash in 1980. Rajiv contested elections from his brother's seat in Amethi and became the president of the Indian Youth Congress in 1981.

4. Political Involvement Rajiv Gandhi was thrust into the world of politics following the assassination of his mother, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, in 1984. He was compelled to take on the leadership of the Congress party and the country. He became youngest Indian prime minister at the age of 40.

5. Nicknamed "Mr. Clean" Rajiv Gandhi was nicknamed "Mr. Clean" due to his commitment to combating corruption in the country.

6. Love for Driving He loved to drive and often took the wheel during his election campaigns and other tours.

8. Anti-Defection Law During his tenure as Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi enacted the anti-defection law in 1985, which prohibited elected Members of Parliament from joining an opposition party until the next election.

Legacy Rajiv Gandhi is remembered as a charismatic politician who played a pivotal role in ushering in India's IT revolution.

Assassination His life was cut short when he was assassinated by members of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a separatist organisation from Sri Lanka, during a public event in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, in May 1991.