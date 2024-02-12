Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev described Ayodhya's Ram Temple as a 'civilisation moment' after a struggle of 500 years.

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on his visit to Ayodhya's Ram Temple, on February 12, said that after a struggle of 500 years this ‘civilisation moment’ was achieved. Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev says, “I am very fortunate. It has been a struggle for 500 years. This is a civilisation moment for India. It is a very important moment & this is not about one community against another, this is a civilisation aspect. Ram is a figure from the past but an inspiration for the future." Also read: Ram Temple debate in Lok Sabha: Owaisi slams govt's alleged religious bias, says nation doesn't need 'Baba Modi' | Watch Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in a social media post on X talked about the importance of ‘truth’ and made his revelations about visiting the sacred temple and how the struggle of over 500 years bore fruit. In another social media post, he remarked, “Shri Yogi Adityanath ji's vision and leadership are steering Uttar Pradesh towards becoming an epitome of development and culture. His dynamism and dedication to people’s wellbeing is truly commendable." Also read: Ram Temple resolution in Parliament today: Here's what BJP says

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will also visit Ayodhya today, according to AAP sources. As per PTI report, both Kejriwal and Mann were to land at the Ayodhya airport around 11 am by a chartered flight from Delhi, as informed by AAP's Uttar Pradesh unit leader Sabhajeet Singh.

Last month, Arvind Kejriwal had skipped the January 22 consecration ceremony of Ram Temple and had stated, “I got a letter that said only one person was allowed (for the ceremony) due to security reasons. They said a team will come to give a personal invitation but no one came." He had said, "I want to visit for a darshan of Ram Lalla along with my wife and children. My parents are also longing for a darshan of Ram Lalla. I will visit after the January 22 ceremony along with my wife, children and parents," reported PTI.

Moreover, Ram Temple witnessed the visit of MLAs of all parties except the opposition Samajwadi Party following a request by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana. BSP MLA Umashankar Singh and Jansatta Dal Loktantrik Party President Raja Bhaiya were also spotted at the temple premises.

